More than 30 years after their bodies were found dumped in fields off Calder Road, Jane and Janet Doe finally have their stories back.
The women — two among four bodies found in the field over a seven-year period — are now officially identified as Audrey Lee Cook, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Donna Prudhomme, of Port Arthur, League City police announced Monday at a highly attended news conference. Cook was about 30 when she died, while Prudhomme was about 34, police said.
Cook’s body was found in 1986, while Prudhomme wasn’t discovered until 1991.
While officials with the police department said the purpose of the news conference Monday was primarily to focus on the discovery of the women’s identities, the information helped detectives eliminate Mark Stallings as a suspect in the killings, said Lt. Michael Buffington, who heads the department’s investigation division and helps work on the cold cases.
Stallings, who is serving a life sentence for an unrelated crime, has apparently confessed to several killings in the area at the time, but many of the things he has said don’t add up, Buffington said.
The League City Police Department has known the identities of Cook and Prudhomme, previously referred to as Jane and Janet Doe, for several weeks, but detectives are now hoping the public release of their information will help jog the memory of people who knew them, Chief Gary Ratliff said.
“We’ve had some emotional conversations with the family members,” Buffington said. “This has been not unlike telling someone their family member was murdered yesterday.”
Cook, born in Tennessee, lived in the Houston and Channelview area between 1976 and 1985, police said. During her time in the area, she worked for a golf cart company in 1979, Harrison Equipment Company in 1980, Balloon Affair in 1981 and for unknown times at National Rent-A-Car.
Cook’s relatives last spoke with her in December 1985, and investigators suspect she might have sold and used cocaine, Buffington said.
“We wanted to put all the facts we could out there, because we want to jog everyone’s memory,” Buffington said. “We even want people to come forward who might have associated with her at that level,” he said of the decision to release information about her alleged cocaine use.
Prudhomme, meanwhile, moved from her birthplace in the Beaumont area to Houston in 1986 and moved to the NASA Road 1 area of Seabrook in 1988, police said. Her last known living location is Nassau Bay in 1991.
Detectives spoke with members of both victim’s families, but specific identities of relates are being withheld at their request, Buffington said.
Ratliff, however, did mention that Prudhomme had two sons — only one of whom is still living — and that detectives spoke to him and a sister.
“Donna was trying to escape an abusive relationship when she moved to the area and her children went to live with their grandparents,” Buffington said.
Prudhomme does have one criminal charge in Galveston County, court records show. In October 1990, she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 7 years probation for possessing cocaine, court records show.
Detectives used a similar process to the one used to track down the suspected Golden State Killer in identifying the two women, Ratliff said. The Golden State Killer committed more than 13 rapes and murders in California during the 1970s and 1980s. After years without any developments, officials in August charged Joseph James DeAngelo in the crimes based on DNA evidence.
The department recently worked with Parabon NanoLabs, a Virginia company that specializes in phenotyping — the use of biological material to determine physical characteristics — to do DNA analysis of Cook and Prudhomme, officials said.
The company uses the DNA to ascertain a person’s ancestry, eye, hair and skin color, freckling and face shape, among other characteristics.
The two women’s bodies were found in the Calder Road field more than five years apart and are two of four bodies found in the area between 1984 and 1991.
Two of those bodies were identified. The first, found in 1984, was Heide Fye, 25, of League City, who had disappeared in 1983. The second, found in 1986, was Laura Miller, a League City teenager who went missing in 1984.
Cook had been shot in the back with a small-caliber bullet, according to police.
A group of people riding horses found Prudhomme in September 1991, police said.
The woman had numerous old rib and spine injuries before her death, police said. She may have had problems moving her head or back because of those injuries, police said.
People who knew Cook between 1985 and 1986 and Prudhomme between 1990 and 1991 will be especially helpful in advancing the investigation, Ratliff said.
