GALVESTON
Crews will work next week on Broadway between 17th and 18th streets as part of an $11 million project to repave and improve drainage on that major thoroughfare, a Texas Department of Transportation spokesman said.
Crews last week were working at 16th Street installing culverts and drains, department spokesman Danny Perez said.
After the city finishes moving a waterline, crews will begin installing culverts at 17th and 18th streets, he said.
The work is part of a 14-month project that will shave Broadway down by 4 inches at the center and replace 16 old culverts to improve drainage along the road, according to the department of transportation.
The $11 million project is largely paid for by the department of transportation and a $100,000 contribution from the city, according to the department.
— Keri Heath
