A stuck valve caused a widespread water outage in La Marque on Thursday evening.
Few details about the equipment failure were available on Thursday evening.
The first outages were reported at about 8 p.m. The failure caused outages in neighborhoods on both sides of Interstate 45.
Within an hour, city crews located the broken equipment and began operating the valve manually, city spokeswoman Colleen Merritt said. That fixed the pressure issues, she said.
She did not say how long it would take to fix the valve, but said crews would remain at the site until it is fully repaired.
