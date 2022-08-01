Ralph Albert “R.A.” Apffel Sr., a renowned Galveston attorney, former mayor and namesake of one of the island’s most popular beach parks, died Monday of complications after a heart attack, his family said.
He was 91.
Apffel served on the city council and as mayor of Galveston during the mid- and late 1970s.
The Daily News in a 1978 editorial endorsing Apffel’s reelection campaign called him “one the most informed mayors Galveston has ever had,” and said the island couldn’t do better “if we had a $50,000 a year mayor.”
That service to the city resulted in the naming of R.A. Apffel Beach Park on the East End, which is among Galveston’s premier tourist destinations.
His family wanted him remembered most for his integrity, honesty and love of the island, his daughter Lori Apffel Smith said Monday.
“He was a man of his word, a straight shooter,” Smith said.
Apffel, who was born on the island Oct. 23, 1930, was respected by and had respect for people of all walks of life, many of whom were his legal clients, his son R.A. “Duke” Apffel Jr. said.
He still was practicing law, the family said.
Apffel had been in mediation just eight days before his death, County Commissioner Darrell Apffel, his nephew, said.
“He was one of a kind,” Darrell Apffel said. “He always wanted the best for Galveston Island.”
Services still were pending Monday evening, the family said.
(1) comment
Rest In Peace and thank you for your service to the community and the city
