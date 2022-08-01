R.A. Apffel Sr.

GALVESTON

Ralph Albert “R.A.” Apffel Sr., a renowned Galveston attorney, former mayor and namesake of one of the island’s most popular beach parks, died Monday of complications after a heart attack, his family said.

C. Patterson

Rest In Peace and thank you for your service to the community and the city

