The Walmart Supercenter in La Marque will reopen 6 a.m. Tuesday morning after being temporarily closed for a deep, COVID-related cleaning and sanitizing, a spokeswoman said.
The closure began 2 p.m. Sunday at the store, 6410 Interstate 45, according to a company statement.
"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," according to the statement.
"In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our La Marque store location at 6410 Interstate 45 at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program."
The company didn't explain in the statement why it had chosen to close the La Marque store for cleaning but not others also in areas with rising numbers of COVID cases.
The closure will allow crews to clean and sanitize the building, spokeswoman Lauren Willis said in a statement.
“This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” Willis said.
In those high-transmission counties and in areas with local and state mask mandates, employees will be required to wear masks inside facilities, Willis said in the statement.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily,” Willis said.
“Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, and we understand the role we play in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time,” Willis said in a statement.
