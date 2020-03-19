BACLIFF
The dining room at Stomp’s Burger Joint in Bacliff was open on Thursday, all 40 or so spaces inside its flagship location.
Hours before Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that all restaurants in Texas would be required to close their dining rooms beginning on Saturday, the burger joint at 3107 state Highway 146 was still serving burgers and nachos and Dirty Dog chili dogs.
The restaurant staff was taking precautions by sanitizing, but Stomp’s owner AJ Jaser said people should show personal responsibility when going to a restaurant or gathering.
“This is an airborne virus and it’s transmitted through the air,” Jaser said. “Obviously, limiting the number of people will limit the number of chances that you’ve got. But the only way you can get it is through the air. But we’re taking precautions as far as surfaces. We’re sanitizing three times a day.”
Although the risk of being infected by surface contact might be small, it is possible. Therefore, health officials have consistently advised people not to touch their faces and to wash their hands frequently.
The coronavirus outbreak has grown in scope, size and seriousness for weeks. But even as some people hunker down and keep themselves away from crowds and large gatherings, others have maintained that the outbreak is not as serious as reported.
On Thursday, Abbott superseded county and municipal officials by issuing an executive order that applies to the entire state. All restaurants, including Stomp’s, will have to switch to take-out only.
Jaser’s view is not necessarily widespread in Galveston County. Many residents have heeded calls for social distancing since last week, when the term first came into the public consciousness.
Madison Sullivan, a Tiki Island resident, said she completed her monthly shopping at Costco last week. Buying for the long term is a regular habit that now seems prescient as cautions against socializing and being in public places appear as if they will be in place for weeks.
“I feel like they’re being selfish,” Sullivan said about people who were choosing not to really distance themselves. “It’s bigger than us, and we really need to start being mindful of that.”
Still others are finding that while they’re in full support of staying away from others, the people they live with aren’t.
Alan Gilmore, an audio technician from Galveston, said his 21-year-old daughter works in door-to-door sales and is “acting like nothing is wrong.”
“When she comes home I have to make her wash her hands,” he said. “It makes me feel like I’m in more danger even with all that I do to try to avoid being infected.”
The growing pandemic can prove to be challenging to people who themselves are challenging the widely held perceptions about the danger and seriousness of the coronavirus.
Mark Bratcher, of Dickinson, has taken to posting memes on Facebook asking people if they actually know anyone who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and statistics that he says show that the virus is less deadly than the annual flu.
One of the memes said people are acting out of “total irrational fear.”
“I’m not saying it isn’t real,” Brachter said. “I’m saying they are blowing it way out of proportion. I’m not saying it doesn’t exist, but I don’t know anyone who has caught it. There’s something else going on here.”
Asked, however, if he had changed any of his behaviors because of advice or concerns about the coronavirus, Bratcher said that he is washing his hands more frequently and trying to maintain a 6-foot perimeter while around other people.
“We may have a pandemic, but they’re still blowing it out of proportion,” Bratcher said. “If there really is something going on, I don’t want to be the cause of ignorant spreading of a disease that maybe I have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.