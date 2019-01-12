GALVESTON
The body recovered Friday afternoon near San Luis Pass was that of a kayaker who had been missing since Jan. 2, officials confirmed Saturday.
Galveston Island Beach Patrol recovered the body of Charles Ferguson, 49, of Houston, Friday after someone spotted him about 2 p.m. on the north side of the San Luis Pass Bridge about 100 yards from shore, officials said.
Ferguson was last seen Jan. 2. He was reported missing by his wife after he didn’t return from a kayaking trip.
The beach patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard participated in the search, but it was called off on Jan. 4 without recovering Ferguson’s body.
Authorities didn’t immediately confirm whether the body was Ferguson’s, but officials with the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday confirmed it.
