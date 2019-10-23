LEAGUE CITY
A man was arrested Tuesday and charged with a pair of child pornography-related felonies after a Facebook tip alerted authorities to pictures the man sent to another person through private messages, according to the League City Police Department.
John Scott Barber, 65, of League City, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography with intent to promote, according to the police department.
On Sept. 10, the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip about a person sending pictures of young girls performing sex acts on adults through Facebook.
The pictures were sent through a "vanity profile", with a fake name, but authorities traced the account back to Barber, according to the complaint.
The task force on Tuesday raided Barber's apartment in the 400 block of Constellation Boulevard, and seized a computer and a USB drive with more child pornography on it, according to the complaint.
Barber was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the two felonies. He was held on $65,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
