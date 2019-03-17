LA MARQUE
Five people were injured after a car hit a tree at Main Street and Howell Avenue Saturday night, police said.
At 10:32 p.m., a vehicle traveling south on Howell Avenue drove through a stop sign at Main Street and crossed over four lanes of traffic before crashing into a tree in front of a house, Sgt. Richard Garcia said.
The three adults, 15-year-old and 6-year-old inside the car were transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment, Garcia said.
He didn't know if the injuries were life threatening, he said.
"He was going too fast," Garcia said.
No one outside the car was injured and the impact didn't knock over the tree, he said.
Police are still investigating to determine whether or not alcohol was involved, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.