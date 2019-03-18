LEAGUE CITY
Steve Paterson has resigned as the president and CEO of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“On behalf of the chamber board of directors and chamber staff, we thank Steve for his service to the chamber,” Chairman Bill Provenzano said in a letter informing members Paterson tendered his resignation. “Steve has decided to pursue other avenues in his career. We wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.”
News of Paterson’s abrupt resignation came late Monday. Calls to the chamber, Paterson and Provenzano went unreturned by deadline Monday.
“I wanted to assure all of you that the chamber board and wonderful chamber staff are excited and energized about the upcoming events we have planned and that the transitional period will not inhibit our inspired growth that has continued over the last few years,” Provenzano said.
The former Galveston County Daily News advertising director had been in that position since taking over in 2015, after the previous chamber president also resigned abruptly.
Paterson arrived at the chamber during a tumultuous time for the organization.
He succeeded Laurie Baldwin, who resigned in 2015 after a controversial attempt to drop League City from the organization’s name.
The 400-plus member chamber had absorbed businesses that had belonged to the defunct North Galveston County Chamber of Commerce, and Baldwin oversaw efforts to settle on a new name to reflect its “regional appeal” after the addition of the new members.
In January 2015, the chamber attempted to rebrand itself as the Bay Area Houston Regional Chamber of Commerce. That name lasted less than a month. Because of strong outcry from some members, the chamber changed its name again in February 2015 to the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber officials at the time said Baldwin’s departure was not because of the controversy over the name change.
Paterson’s departure took even some chamber insiders by surprise.
Rick Wade, former chamber chairman, said he wasn’t aware of Paterson’s resignation.
“Steve did great,” Wade said. “He did a wonderful job with the chamber — growing it and taking it to the next level. I can’t complain at all. But I hate to see him go.”
Paterson did not attend Galveston County Day in Austin on March 6. The lobbying trip to Austin is a major event for all the county’s chambers and some members said they thought Paterson’s absence was unusual.
