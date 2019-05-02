LEAGUE CITY
A Houston man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years deferred probation for transporting 185 pounds of marijuana in 2017.
Jeremy Azequiel Fuentes, 21, of Houston, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of marijuana between 50 pounds and 2,000 pounds and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over a red Dodge Grand Caravan in December 2017 at the intersection of state Highway 3 and Bay Area Boulevard after seeing it violate safety standards near state Highway 3 and state highway 96, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit does not explain how the vehicle violated those standards.
But during the stop, the trooper smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding three large tubs of marijuana inside, according to the affidavit.
The marijuana was in bundles, wrapped in plastic inside the tubs with dryer sheets to contain the smell, according to the affidavit.
Investigators later weighed the marijuana and found it was about 185 pounds, according to the affidavit.
Fuentes did not have prior criminal history and was not the target of this particular investigation, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Overhouse said.
