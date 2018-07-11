GALVESTON
NASA will begin to recruit local people to participate in sonic boom tests in September and early October, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.
The recruitment mailing will go out after the tourist season to avoid recur residents who are only in town for summer, said Matt Kamlet, a public affairs specialist for NASA.
In April, NASA announced it would be recruiting around 500 residents to listen for sonic booms over the Gulf of Mexico for flight tests being conducted in November.
NASA is gathering data on sonic booms as part of plan to develop planes that can break the sound barrier more quietly. The tests will involve flying F-18 jets over the Gulf in a pattern that can produce these so-called quite booms.
Residents recruited by NASA will be asked to fill out online surveys about their reaction to the booms, officials said.
(2) comments
I am definitely up to be a test subject for this!
I would love to take part in this. 💥🛩
