Measures to protect residents of nursing homes and senior assisted- and independent-living facilities have proven to be urgently needed as COVID-19 outbreaks become more widely spread.
But actions required to keep vulnerable residents out of range of the virus, such as prohibiting visitors and limiting social interaction, can make loneliness and isolation more acute and make it tough for families to monitor their loved ones’ care.
Last weekend, outbreaks were reported in nursing homes and senior living facilities in Tennessee, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia with hundreds of residents and staff testing positive for the virus and several deaths.
In Galveston County, administrators and staff at a wide range of senior homes are adjusting to new rules as their residents adapt to new restrictions and families struggle to maintain contact.
Judy Johnson owns two assisted living facilities in Galveston, one on Broadway and one on Harborview Circle, under her company name Concord Assisted Living. Johnson’s facilities are small — licensed by the state for 14 residents in one and 12 in the other — and she and her staff are turning to FaceTime and other electronic communications to bridge the gap between residents and their families.
“I try to do FaceTime regularly with all my residents and family members,” Johnson said. “Knock on wood, we are all still healthy. That’s how I try to keep the connection going.”
One woman visited with her mother through a closed window, Johnson said. Most residents don’t have smartphones or computers, but an increasingly important part of the Concord staff’s job is to pass along messages by video on their phones, to enable online or FaceTime chats and to share pictures with residents, she said.
Residents still are able to take meals together because of their small numbers. Johnson has spread out seating to maintain an acceptable physical distance of 6 feet between everyone and, so far, she’s able to get adequate kitchen supplies and groceries delivered with the help of friends, family and staff, she said.
“It’s definitely a group effort,” she said.
Lysol to spray down all the boxes and mail that go into the building, however, is in short supply. Johnson has been unable to find spray disinfectant except on a website charging $21 per bottle, and that’s a concern, she said. She has some stockpiled but will run out if protective measures stretch out into the future, she said.
“I was hoping it was going to be over sooner than it said on the television news this morning,” she said.
TIME IS EVERYTHING
For Salma Olivares of La Marque, time is everything. Her father, Ismael Olivares, 66, is in end-stage renal failure in The Phoenix Post-Acute, 519 9th Ave. N. in Texas City, a skilled nursing rehabilitation facility that has prohibited all family visits.
“He’s OK, but we’re concerned,” Olivares said. “He’s not bedridden, but he doesn’t feel secure or strong enough to walk without one of us there to help him, so we worry that all he does is lay in bed.”
Olivares and other family members have asked staff at The Phoenix to help their father get up and go outside, and they’ve been told staff will try but they won’t force him, she said.
“He’s the kind that just doesn’t feel like bothering anybody,” Olivares said. “We’re concerned he’s going into a depression.”
The World Health Organization has warned that as already isolated elderly people are placed in lockdown situations, mental health and psychosocial support services must remain available.
LOCKED DOWN
Support staff at Village on the Park, 400 E. Parkwood Drive in Friendswood, were working to see that their residents — 160 of them living independently in apartments but under one roof — remained socially connected even as the facility went into lockdown mode on Tuesday under orders from corporate owners RCM Senior Living.
“As of today, we put into effect a stay-in-the-building, self-isolation warning,” said Sarah Dennis, director of business development. “If they go out, they’ll have to be quarantined for 14 days with twice-daily temperature checks and other safety measures.”
Within the facility, residents are encouraged to remain inside their private quarters, and common areas are marked with blue tape to indicate safe distancing parameters.
All nonessential visits are prohibited. Meals, previously served in a communal dining room, are taken in individual apartments now with kitchen staff delivering door to door. Newspapers are no longer delivered door to door, Dennis said.
The facility’s busy social activity schedule has been altered to meet requirements of social distancing.
“We’ve had a door-to-door ice cream social; we’ve had musicians serenading through the windows and we’ve kept bingo going, in two sessions daily with only 10 players at a time spread farther apart in the room,” Dennis said.
“It has families worried, and staff has had to take over watching over people,” she said. “The residents right now have a lot of questions, some are having a hard time and others are completely adhering to the new protocols.”
