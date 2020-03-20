DICKINSON
Call it “Operation Homebound.”
Faced with a potential caregiver crisis because of the coronavirus, Dickinson’s Bayou Animal Services cleared nearly 100 animals from its shelter in less than 24 hours thanks to the help of dozens of volunteer foster families, officials said.
The animal shelter revealed its complicated situation Thursday. One of its staff members was showing symptoms of the coronavirus and had been tested for the infection.
The results of the tests were not expected back until Monday, however, and if it does indeed come back positive, the shelter’s entire staff might need to quarantine at their homes.
If that happened, there would be no one left to watch over the dogs and cats at the shelter.
In desperation, Colleen Wilson, the shelter coordinator, put out a call for help. The 37 dogs and 57 cats in the Dickinson shelter needed a new place to stay for at least two weeks, and needed to be moved quickly.
Within 24 hours, all the pets had new foster homes, Wilson said.
“Every animal in the shelter is safe,” Wilson said. “We have no animals left in the shelter. Everybody just stepped up and they all went out.”
The fostered included Honey, a Shiba Inu mix that has been in the shelter since being abandoned after Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
“A woman called me and told me she wanted a dog that was going to be hard to be adopted,” Wilson said. “I started crying.”
Honey was hooked up to a lead and left outside her home as Dickinson began flooding in the hurricane. She survived despite being stranded in water up to her neck, Wilson said. The dog is protective of her kennel and shy around people, Wilson said.
Many of the dogs and cats could be returned to the shelter when and if the staff members are confirmed to be free of infection. Some won’t return, however. Some of the foster families who picked up animals had already changed their minds about their intentions.
“A couple of them that came to foster, the minute they saw the dog, they said, ‘We’re not bringing this dog back, we’re going to keep it,’” Wilson said.
