GALVESTON
City leaders spent a hectic 48 hours preparing for the crowds expected to descend on Galveston this weekend after Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed all state beaches would reopen today. The reopening has some city leaders, including on the mainland, worried about potential spread of the coronavirus.
With many businesses partially reopening across the state today and restrictions on non-essential travel lifted, officials are scrambling to prepare for crowds of local and regional visitors who have been cooped up for weeks during a time when health officials still urge people to practice social distancing.
Abbott didn’t mention beaches in his Monday address that laid out his plans to partially reopen the Texas economy. However, The Daily News on Wednesday confirmed the governor was ordering all beaches open.
Pressured by islanders, the city on Monday opened beaches from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for exercise only after a split vote last week by the Galveston City Council. Before that, beaches had been closed since March 29.
But last weekend, even with beaches still closed, visitors flocked to the seawall, to the island’s downtown and to Bolivar Peninsula, where beaches were open. And with fair weather expected, officials are predicting a busy weekend. Some people got a jump on the opening Thursday and headed to the beach as crews began removing barricades.
GUARDING THE BEACH
With Abbott’s decision, Galveston Island Beach Patrol made a mad scramble to ramp up its staffing, Chief Peter Davis said.
Beach patrol has been operating with only its 12 full-time employees. In the past few days, beach patrol recruited some returning guards and will start Friday with about 25 guards, Davis said.
“We’re kind of up to where we would normally be this time of year,” Davis said.
Some returning guards, fearing coronavirus, chose not to work but many have, he said.
Davis also hopes to recruit at least 80 guards for the summer at a lifeguard academy that begins May 9, he said.
People who venture out to the beach this weekend should stay away from the rock groins, where rip tides can be more dangerous, Davis said.
The Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees, which manages beach parks, will reopen Stewart and East beaches and beach access at Dellanera RV Park today, Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
Seawolf Park, home to a popular fishing pier, will open Monday, de Schaun said.
The park board already had been preparing for reopening and accelerated the process when it learned of the governor’s orders, de Schaun said.
“On the seawall, we’ll be disinfecting daily the handrails going down to the beach access,” de Schaun said.
Bathrooms and the beach pavilions will be sanitized more regularly than usual and workers will wear masks, de Schaun said.
The park board’s cleaning crew will operate at a reduced level compared to usual summers, she said.
The park board employs 24 year-round people on the cleaning crew that picks up trash, among other services, but normally hires an additional 30 to 40 people during the summer, de Schaun said.
The park board this week cut its budget from $30.3 million to $17.7 million in light of reduced hotel occupancy tax revenues because of coronavirus and slashed its use of contract labor.
ENFORCEMENT
Mayor Jim Yarbrough has spoken in opposition to opening the beaches fully, instead favoring a slow, phased approach.
During its meeting Thursday, the city council officially lifted its order closing the beaches, along with all other closure orders except one that applied to video slot machines.
Yarbrough on Tuesday also issued a new mayoral order giving the city local authority to impose a $500 fine on anyone violating Abbott’s orders.
Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady participated in a phone call with Galveston County mayors and other leaders Wednesday. Coming out of that meeting, Roady said he felt enforcement of Abbott’s newest orders will be handled in a similar way to the orders of the past six weeks: more with polite requests than with citations.
“Law enforcement, so far, in dealing with these various orders have been great about working with citizens and, if someone is violating it, giving them an opportunity to fix it before issuing any citations or anything like that,” Roady said.
The district attorney’s office hasn’t received any guidance on enforcing the Abbott’s reopening orders.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office already has dealt with one busy beach weekend and wasn’t expecting much to change with the reopening of Galveston Island beaches, county Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. Last week, more than 5,400 vehicles crossed the Galveston Ship Channel on ferries from Galveston Island to Bolivar Peninsula to beaches already open there.
“It’s just a blip on the screen for us,” Trochesset said. “We’re already geared up for a big crowd.”
Trochesset declined to say how his deputies would handle a situation in which a restaurant or store was operating at a capacity greater than 25 percent.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” he said.
“TAKE IT SLOW”
City officials have said they shut down beaches over worries that interacting with visitors would put first responders at risk of contracting the virus.
There is concern first responders and people in the hospitality industry could have increased contacts with people carrying coronavirus as the beaches and businesses start to reopen, said Dr. Philip Keiser, local health authority with the Galveston County Health District.
“We have to continue to maintain social distancing,” Keiser said.
County hospitals are better positioned now to handle a surge than they were a month ago, with more protective gear and a greater reserve of beds for potential COVID-19-positive patients, Keiser said.
But when people go to the beach, they also have to keep in mind all the other places they go to on the way, including gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants, Keiser said.
That’s the worry of La Marque City Manager Charles “Tink” Jackson, who is concerned about beach travelers not taking COVID-19 precautions even though the city isn’t a tourist town. Interstate 45 splits parts of La Marque, and beachgoers will stop at restaurants and gas stations in that mainland city, Jackson said.
“We have a lot of opportunity along the I-45 corridor for people who are sick to spread it here on their way to where they’re going,” Jackson said. “If Houston is relatively shut down, and Galveston is wide open, there’s going to be a lot more people that don’t live in Galveston in Galveston this weekend.”
La Marque enacted social distancing measures earlier than most other cities in Galveston County, which Jackson believed had helped to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community of about 14,000 people, he said.
As more people start to travel around, and more businesses reopen, contact tracing, which the health district relies on to track how infected people spread the coronavirus to those they come in contact with, will become more difficult, Keiser said.
“Be careful and take it slow,” Keiser said.
