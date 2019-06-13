LEAGUE CITY
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Citgo store with a gun late Wednesday and took more than $600, officials announced Thursday.
A man wearing black clothing and a ski mask entered the store at 351 FM 646 about 10:50 p.m., pointed a black pistol at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register, said Kelly Williamson, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
The gunman told the clerk he’d shoot her if she didn’t give him all the money, Williamson said.
The woman told police she gave the robber between $600 and $700 from the register and he left, disappearing into a field south of the store, police said.
Investigators arrived and set up a perimeter, searching the area for about an hour using K9 officers and a drone, Williamson said.
