LEAGUE CITY
The southbound lanes of Interstate 45 will be closed over the weekend for construction, League City officials announced Tuesday.
Crews will close the interstate between state Highway 96 and FM 517 starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, officials said.
All traffic will detour onto the frontage road during the delay, officials said.
