KEMAH

As part of the ongoing state Highway 146 expansion project, a series of lane closures in Seabrook and Kemah began Wednesday and will continue through Friday.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, the right lane on the northbound side of state Highway 146 at Fourth Street in Seabrook will be closed for work on a storm sewer inlet.

There will be alternating lane closures 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday both northbound and southbound from El Mar Lane in Seabrook to Sixth Street in Kemah for striping work. Two-way traffic will be maintained, officials said.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription