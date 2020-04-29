KEMAH
As part of the ongoing state Highway 146 expansion project, a series of lane closures in Seabrook and Kemah began Wednesday and will continue through Friday.
From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, the right lane on the northbound side of state Highway 146 at Fourth Street in Seabrook will be closed for work on a storm sewer inlet.
There will be alternating lane closures 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday both northbound and southbound from El Mar Lane in Seabrook to Sixth Street in Kemah for striping work. Two-way traffic will be maintained, officials said.
