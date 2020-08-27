GALVESTON
People left Galveston because of Hurricane Laura. But in the end, Laura left Galveston alone.
After days of preparations and warnings, including mandatory orders to flee Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, the Category 4 hurricane left Galveston County unscathed.
The calls for evacuation were prudent and proper under the circumstances, city and county officials said.
As the thousands of Texans who fled the coast Tuesday and Wednesday were given the all-clear to return to the area on Thursday, Galveston Mayor pro tem Craig Brown said he had no regrets about ordering people to leave the city.
“Hindsight is 20/20,” Brown said. “When Laura didn’t come this way, I can see how some people would feel we went through a lot of exercises to keep our community safe and it wasn’t needed. But unfortunately with these storms, we don’t know where they’re going to go. We can’t predict it.”
Brown issued a mandatory evacuation Tuesday. It was the first full, mandatory evacuation of Galveston since Hurricane Ike in 2008.
The storm’s landfall in Louisiana brought about the end of six days of storm planning, Brown said. The city last Friday began receiving weather briefings about Laura and about Tropical Storm Marco.
Those six days were marked by vacillating forecasts. On Saturday, the National Weather Service told city officials they didn’t think Laura had a chance to reach Galveston, Brown said. But a westward shift on Sunday had the city beginning to prepare to order evacuations, he said. The call was made on Tuesday morning.
“The danger and the potential destruction that was coming from this hurricane for Galveston was very real, and we had to make a decision at that point so that we had time to safely evacuate those that needed assistance,” Brown said.
“If I had to do it over, I would make the same call,” he said.
It didn’t become truly apparent that Laura would leave Galveston County alone until Wednesday evening. Even as the storm was approaching landfall in Louisiana, the weather service warned of possible tropical-storm force winds in the county.
In the end, even the winds were tame. A gust of 45 mph was recorded at Rollover Pass on Bolivar Peninsula about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. At Galveston Scholes International Airport, the highest sustained winds were 26 mph around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Laura pushed water from Galveston Bay into some low-lying neighborhoods in Galveston and on Bolivar Peninsula during high tide on Thursday morning. The water had receded to normal levels by the afternoon.
The city and the county told evacuees they were safe to return to their homes by noon.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, who ordered the mandatory evacuation of Bolivar Peninsula on Tuesday morning, said his order was justified because the reason he called it came true.
Part of state Highway 87, the low-lying road that’s the only land route off the peninsula, was covered by water around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The highway had not reopened until Thursday morning.
Henry called on people to leave the peninsula because if they were cut off, help from first responders wouldn’t immediately be available.
“It became impassable, just like we predicted it would,” Henry said. “It wasn’t as bad as some of the forecasts had shown, but that was exactly what the forecasts did show.”
At the very least, Brown and Henry said Laura could serve as an exercise for future storms. People who weren’t fully prepared with supplies and evacuation plans now should remedy that, Henry said.
There still is a chance that the lessons learned this week are put into practice this year. The Atlantic Hurricane season doesn’t end until Nov. 1, and on Thursday the National Hurricane Center announced it was tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic.
“We’re at the peak of hurricane season,” Henry said. “We’re not even close to the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.