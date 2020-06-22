GALVESTON COUNTY
It’s been tough for recent Ball High School graduate Brandon De Los Santos.
Prom was canceled, the state band competition never happened, and he had to finish he senior year online, he said.
De Los Santos, 17, misses his friends, but he still wants to stay safe from coronavirus, even though many of his friends are going out and doing things, he said.
“I think that’s risky,” De Los Santos said. “To them, they just see the world as free right now.”
Gov. Greg Abbott, while discussing rising cases in Texas, last week said younger people, mainly under age 30, aren't being vigilant about social distancing or wearing masks in public. In the same week, while addressing rising cases in Galveston County, Dr. Philip Keiser, local health authority for the Galveston County Health District, also said younger people were helping to increase the spread in the county.
“What we’re seeing there is that people of that age group, they’re not following these appropriate best health and safety practices,” Abbott said in an interview Monday with Lubbock’s KLBK-TV. “They’re not wearing face masks, they’re not sanitizing their hands, they’re not maintaining the safe distancing practices. And as a result, they are contracting COVID-19 at a record pace in the state of Texas.”
Although younger people on the whole have only mild COVID-19 symptoms, they can take the virus home to older relatives or those with compromised immune systems, who are at higher risk of serious illness and complications.
In Galveston County, the spread among families is on the rise, as both local and out-of-town young people forego social distancing practices, health officials said.
Houston resident Brianna Mills agrees that young people aren’t playing it safe when it comes to coronavirus precautions.
Mills and her friends — all in their late 20s — visited Galveston Friday afternoon. They wear masks inside but will take the masks off when they’re outside, they said.
People aren’t taking coronavirus seriously enough anymore, Mills said.
“People are so concerned with what things used to be that they’re not adapting to what things are,” Mills said.
Mills thinks young people should take the virus more seriously, she said.
“Just put on a mask,” Mills said. “It takes two seconds. There’s so many cute ones out there.”
PEER PRESSURE
In Galveston County, 33.5 percent of the population is between the ages of 10 and 34 — 109,187 people of the 327,089 population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
There are a few reasons many people under 30 have been somewhat cavalier, said Dr. Asim Shah, a professor and executive vice chair in the Baylor College of Medicine’s Menninger Department of Psychiatry.
At the beginning of the virus outbreak, there was a belief that young people didn’t get the disease, a myth that still lingers, Shah said.
Teenagers especially are typically a little more adventure-seeking, Shah said.
“They like to defy things,” Shah said. “They are a little bit rebellious.”
It’s also typical for young people to spend their leisure time in the company of their peers, Shah said.
The other challenges comes from peer pressure, he said.
It one person in the group suggests an activity or doesn’t wear a mask, the others are more likely to participate in the activity or not wear a mask, Shah said.
“If you say no, then other friends, other teenagers are going to make fun of you,” Shah said.
Aaliyaa Welch and Cheyla Wilson, eighth-graders who were visiting the island Friday from Spring, are a little worried about the coronavirus, they said.
“Kind of, but not really,” Welch said.
It’s better to be outdoors, but Wilson doesn’t really think masks work that well, she said.
UNDER FIRE
When Abbott criticized younger residents of the state for their role in a spike of the coronavirus, he also was answering questions about his decision to open the economy.
The state began reopening about two months ago with some businesses allowed to operate at limited capacity. In May and June, Abbott released a series of orders that increased capacity at a variety of businesses.
There are more young people traveling to Galveston Island than the city is normally used to, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said last week.
In the past decade, Galveston has built a reputation as a friendly getaway for families, but pandemic restrictions have led to more young people visiting the island, he said.
Even if young people feel generally healthy, they have to be careful not to spread the virus, Keiser said.
“Young people are going out,” Keiser said. “They’re going out. They’re feeling good.”
But then they’ll bring the virus home, he said.
The health district has been noticing a lot of transmission among families, Keiser said.
And cell phone data shows that people aren’t social distancing properly in Galveston County, he said.
“There was just this mad rush for everyone to come to the beach, and social distancing went out the window,” Keiser said.
SMALL GROUPS OF FRIENDS
As cases have begun to rise, Galveston resident Ashley McDonald has been a little more cautious, she said.
McDonald, in her 20s, is keeping to a select group of trusted friends who she’s starting to see more often, she said.
“I was basically going to lose my mind in my house,” McDonald said.
When they socialize, McDonald and her friends typically go to one person’s house or to a few businesses they trust, she said.
It’s not fair to pin the responsibility on one age group, because it’s really only a select group of people who aren’t following masking or distancing guidelines, she said.
De Los Santos has started seeing a few more friends, too, but they aren’t going out much, he said.
They went out to eat in a restaurant for a few special occasions — such as graduations or a birthday — but that’s it, De Los Santos said.
De Los Santos is worried about some of his classmates who are going out more often, he said.
“It makes me nervous that it’s going to spread to their family,” De Los Santos said. “Sometimes, it makes me mad. Sometimes it makes me nervous.”
The mother of one of his friends tested positive recently, he said.
“I was shocked because they’re usually safe,” De Los Santos said. “If they got it, then who’s next?”
(1) comment
If people aren’t taking coronavirus seriously enough anymore, it’s because protesters not wearing masks while Americans were forced to remain in lockdown, exposed government leaders’ double standard.
And it’s questionable if the spread is on the rise, or that we are just seeing more cases because of increased testing.
A new study reports it seems to be a tolerable risk that a person in a typical US county can get the China virus through a single random contact with another person. They have, on average, a 1 in 3,836 chance of being infected without social distancing, hand-washing or mask-wearing. Getting infected is less likely to happen than dying in a vehicle crash or dying from a lightning strike. The researchers were surprised how low the relative risk was.
Our reopening economy is rebounding - people are getting their lives back - let people decide for themselves what they want to do or not do, considering the government leaders’ double standard.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.