TEXAS CITY
One man was killed and three other people were injured in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon in front of the city hall.
The wreck happened about 2:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ninth Avenue North in Texas City, according to the Texas City Police Department.
A Dodge pickup truck was traveling west along the road when the driver apparently lost control, Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke. The truck crossed over the median and rolled over, he said.
Two men were ejected from the truck, Bjerke said. One of the men died and the other was pinned under the truck, he said. Two women were also in the truck, but were not ejected.
Emergency responders were able to get the man out from under the truck. He and the women were transported to a local hospital for treatment, Bjerke said.
The man was in critical, but stable, condition, Bjerke said. He was able to talk to first responders at the scene. Bjerke did not know the condition of the women.
The crash scene was still being investigated at 4 p.m. Police have not yet determined what caused the crash, Bjerke said.
Police have not released the names of any of the victims. All four are believed to be Texas City residents and are in their late teens or early 20s, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.