TEXAS CITY
Police on Thursday were investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a house on Vance Avenue.
Officers were called to the 2900 block Vance Avenue at about 3:36 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive woman, police said.
The woman was dead when police arrived, according to the department. Police did not immediately release identifying details about the woman.
Criminal investigators were called to the scene, as was the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office, the department said.
