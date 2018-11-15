TEXAS CITY
A Texas City man is in custody accused of trying to take a police officer’s stun gun as the officer tried to take him into custody, police said.
Brandon Sendejas, 22, was charged with attempting to take a weapon from an officer.
Police were called about 8 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of 15th Ave N. and Ninth Street to a report of a man and a woman fighting in a car, according to a police complaint.
As the officers arrived, the man ran from the car. He was caught by one officer and was pinned to the ground, according to the complaint. As two officers tried to lift the man up, he struggled and one officer stunned the man, according to the complaint.
Sendejas was also charged with resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and evading arrest, according to police records.
He was held on $28,500 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
