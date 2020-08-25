GALVESTON
People who are making plans to evacuate also need to remember to take their furry friends with them when they leave home.
During Hurricane Ike 12 years ago, many pets died or had to be rescued after people left them behind. Experts who work with animals locally are urging residents to not create a repeat situation with this storm.
People always should take their dogs, cats or other pets with them when they evacuate, said Lt. Joel Caldwell, with the animal services division of the Galveston Police Department.
“Leaving the pets leaves them in peril,” Caldwell said.
People should not leave their animals in backyards or in houses, where they can’t escape from rising waters, he said.
“In the past, we had animals die,” Caldwell said. “In Ike, we had animals drown. We had animals trapped in houses that caught on fire in hurricanes.”
During Hurricane Ike in 2008, the animal services division dealt with about 1,500 abandoned animals over the course of three weeks, he said.
People also shouldn’t leave their animals in case they get stuck away from their homes, said Caroline Dorsett-Pate, executive director of the Galveston Island Humane Society.
If it’s too dangerous for residents to return home, their animals could spend days without food or water, Dorsett-Pate said.
The humane society has started getting calls from people who want it to take their pets, but the shelter already evacuated all the animals it could, Dorsett-Pate said. Some animals are undergoing medical treatment or haven’t passed a holding period after being taken in as a stray, she said.
“We are absolutely not attempting to take any other animals,” Dorsett-Pate said.
When people do evacuate with animals, they should have crates or carriers for their pets, plenty of food, any medications the pets need and toys or blankets to help them feel more comfortable, Dorsett-Pate said. Pet owners also should keep identification on a collar on their pets and pictures just in case they become separated, she said.
People are allowed to take pets onto state-run evacuation buses, and the city is providing carriers for those who do not have them, Caldwell said. All public shelters and many hotels also will accept pets during times of evacuation, Caldwell said.
Judging by the number of pets being prepped to leave on the evacuation buses Tuesday, it seems like more people are taking their pets with them for Hurricane Laura, he said.
“People are definitely thinking about their animals more,” Caldwell said. “I think Ike taught people a lesson.”
