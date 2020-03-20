GALVESTON
Hundreds of people drove to A is for Apple Childcare & Learning Center in Galveston on Friday afternoon to pick up groceries from a mobile food pantry, as many sought help after losing their jobs or having their hours slashed this week.
Neffeteria Speaker stood outside the day care center, 721 35th St., waiting for her turn to get a box of food.
Speaker had worked for RGIS, an inventory and retail merchandising company, but she lost her job this week as the company scaled back because of coronavirus, she said.
“We’re really trying to sit back and see what happens next,” Speaker said. “I’ve got bills to pay.”
Across Texas, closures or restrictions on restaurants, bars and other service industry businesses have led to massive layoffs and cuts in work hours, leading many people, including Galveston County residents, wondering how they’ll pay for everything from rent to food to gasoline.
Nationwide, seasonally adjusted initial claims for unemployment benefits shot up by 70,000 to 281,000 from 211,000 during the week of March 14, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, which attributed the spike to layoffs among service industry workers.
That’s one of the reasons A is for Apple decided to distribute groceries Friday, just a week after its most recent mobile food pantry day, which normally happens only every other week, said Ashley Felton, owner and director.
Felton normally serves about 250 people on a food pick-up day, she said. But Friday, she expected to see 300 people on a week that wasn’t normally scheduled, she said.
Many food pantries had to shut down because they couldn’t have people congregate in large groups, Felton said.
“They’re not able to do the drive-through like us,” said Felton, standing outside the day care center’s corner location, which aided an easy drive-up service.
The facility also was trying to manage a line of less than 10 people for those who didn’t have cars, she said.
Several people in the line were picking up food for themselves and their families because they’d lost a job or had their hours cut this week, including people employed at restaurants or cruise shuttle services.
Felton had been getting many calls from people in this situation, she said.
Sabrina Kagley, who was standing in the walk-up line, said she lost her job waiting tables this week. Her son, a restaurant host and construction worker, also has been asked not to report to work, she said.
But she still has to pay rent and bills.
“Thank God I’ve got my disability,” Kagley said, adding that she also plans to file for unemployment.
James Bentley rode his bicycle to pick up groceries.
Bentley is a cook at Mosquito Cafe, 628 14th St., which like all eateries had shifted to take-out or delivery, so not all the cooks were needed, he said.
He’s out of work for only two weeks and got paid a day before the restaurant had to close its dining room, he said.
Bentley isn’t too worried about coronavirus, but he does hope the government gives aid to people who can’t work right now, he said.
“We’ll get by, especially if these stimulus checks come in,” Bentley said.
National leaders have proposed billions to support industry and small businesses and to pay employees who aren’t working, The Associated Press reported. Republicans also proposed to send $1,200 direct checks to many Americans, with an additional $500 per child.
While the last cars rolled in Friday afternoon, Felton said she expected to run out of food. She ran out last week, too, she said.
As in grocery stores, some things were in shorter supply than normal, including meat and cleaning supplies, Felton said.
I sincerely hope that Congress quickly comes through with cash assistance for all these people put out of work by the present situation. Also, Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, HEB, etc., are hiring, for those able and qualified.
