HITCHCOCK
One person was killed in a plane crash near North Railroad and Mike avenues in Hitchcock about 3:50 p.m Tuesday.
The crash occurred shortly after Galveston police began looking for an airplane that had wobbled off the runway at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, officials said.
Hitchcock resident Nicole Sumlin saw the out-of-control plane from her window at home. It nosedived into a field near the railroad track on Mike and Hitchcock avenues, she said.
Sumlin, a nurse, called Hitchcock police and then went out to see whether she could assist but saw the pilot was dead, she said.
Scholes International Airport earlier in the day had called Galveston police about a small plane that had what officials described as an abnormal takeoff, said Doug Balli, assistant Galveston chief of police.
Galveston police were dispatched to search for the plane, which later crashed in Hitchcock.
Scholes International Airport officials told police the plane appeared to be unstable when it was lifting off the runway, Balli said.
The Hitchcock police department Tuesday evening had not identified the person killed in the crash.
It was unclear Wednesday how many people were aboard the plane, officials said.
