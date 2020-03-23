GALVESTON
The city of Galveston might ask people staying in short-term rentals to leave.
Since declaring a local state of disaster a week ago, Mayor Jim Yarbrough has urged tourists to stay away from Galveston in effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
The city already has issued orders closing bars and restricting restaurants to take-out and deliver services only.
Over the weekend, the usually busy downtown was virtually empty, and the beach front, normally bustling on a spring break weekend, had few visitors.
But efforts to encourage tourists to leave the island might be tightened to people staying short-term vacation rental properties, Yarbrough said.
The city wasn't contemplating ordering hotels to close, he said.
Short-term rentals, unlike hotels, are scattered throughout the city and harder for city staff to monitor, Yarbrough said.
City leaders were discussing the measure Monday afternoon, Yarbrough said.
If it did decide to make the order, the city would give visitors enough warning to leave in a reasonable time, Yarbrough said.
The city normally enjoys having so many tourists come to the island, but now is not the time for them to visit, he said.
(8) comments
Hmmm... compared to every other place a tourist might go while traveling, an STR is just about the safest. A typical STR might have one or two sets of guests a week, compared to the 100s that stay at a hotel, fly in an airplane or ride in an Uber. STRs have no common areas, unlike hotels. They are typically already socially distant from places where other people are staying - also unlike hotels. With everything shut down, about all an STR guest can do is watch TV and order takeout - both safe and beneficial. If the goal is to rid the island of tourists, it makes no sense to leave the hotels open. Also, Airbnb and VRBO are already encouraging guests to cancel, and many STRs are already vacant. Will RV parks be shut down as well? How about those grand kids or in-laws in the den who came for a never ending spring break?
I rarely agree with Bailey.... but he’s spot on with this one......
[ohmy]
[thumbup]
Disagree. I have several STR around my house and they have had more than 10 people gather. One even had some form of wedding or event with photographers, etc. This was just this past weekend.
Saw people from one STR out introducing themselves to neighbors, shaking hands, etc.
If they followed the guidance and rules by the governor, CDC, and the President, it wouldn't be an issue, but people are finding ways around the limits being asked of us all. Because people aren't following the rules, the next steps need to be taken.
We are seeing the same problems with the STRs near us. With certain limited items in the grocery stores it also poses a problem with STRs buying up the same items that we as permanent residents need.
Why short term rentals only and not hotels???? More people congregate closely in a hotel.
Disconcerting to find out from a reporter! To state that it is harder for City Staff to monitor is ridiculous, What do they monitor anyway. A permanent resident a block away from me had a party yesterday with 30+ guests! Why STR's? Why not hotels and bed & breakfasts? There is more exposure there. STR's contribute more than 30% in Hotel Operating Tax to this City yet are the scapegoat for whenever there is any issue the City does not know how to confront (affordable housing) The financial implications are devastating. The City mantra - Support Local Business - who does the City consider the STR owners to be who are small business? Has the City even considered who are in short term rentals are not always tourists? Has the City considered the financial repercussions as well as the reflection on Galveston. This is completely unacceptable, bias and vindictive. Whether this comes from the City, County or combination of both; this is entirely unacceptable.
