TEXAS CITY
Two people were killed and another seriously injured in a crash on state Highway 3 in Texas City on Thursday evening, police said.
The crash happened at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of the highway and Mentor Drive, Texas City Police Department spokesman Allen Bjerke said.
The crash involved a person on a motorcycle and a vehicle with at least three people inside, Bjerke said.
Police were still gathering details about the crash at 9 p.m. and it was unclear which directions the vehicles had been moving and what might have led to the crash, Bjerke said.
One person was declared dead at the scene, Bjerke said.
A second person, a woman, was removed from the vehicle and transported to Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, Bjerke said. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, he said.
A third person was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, Bjerke said. That person was in critical but stable condition, he said.
A fourth victim, a juvenile, was treated at the scene and released to parents, Bjerke said.
Police had shut down state Highway 3 in both directions as they investigated the crash.
Police have not released the names of the people involved in the crash.
