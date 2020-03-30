Most employees at grocery stores don’t have the luxury of working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
To protect workers — and shoppers — grocery stores across Galveston County are installing barriers and partitions at registers, intensifying cleaning routines and requiring customers to stand 6 feet apart as they try to protect both shoppers and employees who have become essential to feeding the county during the coronavirus pandemic.
At Randalls in League City, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, management installed Plexiglass partitions about a week ago at every service counter or cashier station where an employee would interact with a customer, said Christy Lara, a spokeswoman for Albertsons Companies Inc., which owns Randalls.
Grocery stores want to protect their customers, but they also want to keep employees safe, Lara said.
“All of our employees are essential,” Lara said. “They can’t do their jobs from home.”
Kroger is letting its associates know they’re permitted to wear protective masks and gloves, officials announced Sunday.
“There is a national shortage of personal protective equipment like this, and we fully support America’s health care workers having first priority to obtain the equipment they need,” Kroger said in a statement. “We are advocating to government officials at all levels for help securing a priority place in line for all grocery workers — after health care workers — to have access to protective masks and gloves.”
Arlan’s Market has begun ordering similar Plexiglass shields for all of its stores, said Ames Arlan, founder and president of the Seabrook-based Arlan’s Market chain of grocery stores, which operates markets in Galveston and Santa Fe.
Arlan expects to receive the shields by next week, he said.
In the meantime, he has taped off 6-foot increments at check-out stations to remind people to stand at a distance from one another and has implemented a more regular cleaning schedule of touch screens, grocery cart handles and registers, Arlan said.
Employees are washing their hands more frequently, too, he said.
“We promote every hour they take a break and wash their hands,” Arlan said.
Shoppers seem to be paying attention to the signs and doing their best to keep their distance from each other, Arlan said.
The stores also are starting to rebuild their stock, Arlan said.
“The panic buying has calmed down,” he said. “It’s getting closer to normal.”
That means there are fewer people in the stores, Arlan said.
Kroger stores are installing glass partitions this week and have increased cleaning efforts, according to a company statement.
Employees are cleaning cashier stations, self-checkout stations, food service shelves and credit card terminals, according to the statement. Employees also are being required to wear gloves and masks, according to the statement.
Randalls also has 6-foot markers on the floors and has installed signs to remind people how far apart to stand, Lara said.
People should always have two grocery carts of space between them and others, when possible, she said.
Each Randalls store has 10 employees, some new hires and some existing employees, dedicated to cleaning everything from door handles and shopping carts to restrooms, she said.
The stores also have dedicated specific hours between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. every day for seniors, pregnant women and people who are immunocompromised, Lara said. The store isn’t setting a specific age on people who are seniors but asks for the cooperation of residents, she said.
Several stores have established the hours to give people more at risk from coronavirus a safer shopping experience.
