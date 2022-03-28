LEAGUE CITY
As part of League City's 60-year anniversary activities, the city held a breakfast Thursday morning at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center featuring four former mayors and Mayor Pat Hallisey, along with a few relatives and family friends.
All shared stories and highlights of their respective administrations and thoughts about the future of League City.
League City's first residents settled in the late 1800s and planted the seeds that led to incorporation in 1962. At the time, League City had just more than 2,600 residents.
Today, the population has grown to just more than 116,000 residents.
The city's first mayor was Johnnie Arolfo, for whom the center at 400 W. Walker St. is named.
His brother Angelo Arolfo, 94, said League City pride was something both he and his brother championed.
"We always fought for League City," he said.
The former mayor's son, Johnnie Arolfo Jr., said he remembers his father telling him "NASA is coming. We have the opportunity to be the largest city in Galveston County."
Joe Lamb, one of four former mayors at the meeting, served as mayor from 1979-1994.
"Even though we had differences, we got along," he said, referring to city leaders.
Tommy Frankovich served as mayor from 1995 to 2002.
“It’s good to see people working together, even though we were on opposite sides at different times,” Frankovich said.
Jeff Harrison, who was mayor from 2002 to 2005, was struck by how much the city had developed.
“It’s amazing how things progressed and how times have changed," he said.
Tim Paulissen, who became the mayor in 2011, also was in attendance.
He recalled in his first year as mayor, League City received only 9 inches of rain, compared to the average which is around 50 inches a year.
The drought put a strain on both the water supply and residents eager to water their lawns.
Throughout the meeting, various new projects and upgrades to city facilities and services under each mayor's tenure were mentioned and lauded for aiding in League City's development.
A lot of credit was given to the city’s early mayors by friends and family at the meeting for their love of the community, and their foresight and contributions in laying the groundwork for modern-day League City.
Mayor Pat Hallisey, who served by appointment from 1994 to 1995 and was first elected to the office in 2016, said the event was historical.
"It’s probably the first time we were able to have them all together since they were in office," he said. "We all celebrate League City because we love it. We celebrate its history and its past because it is diverse. It’s not always easy at times, but we are proud of it.”
Former mayors Toni Randall and Jerry Shults were unable to attend the breakfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.