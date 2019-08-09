LA MARQUE
A 16-year-old Houston boy has been charged with capital murder and will be tried as an adult in the March killing of a La Marque teenager, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Kaden Arnold was indicted on a capital murder charge by a Galveston County grand jury Thursday, according to the district attorney’s office.
The indictment came a day after Galveston County Court at Law Judge John Grady ruled Arnold could be charged as an adult in the March 31 killing of Miles Mitchell, according to the district attorney’s office.
Mitchell, 18, was fatally shot on a Sunday afternoon outside a Sonic restaurant on FM 1764 in La Marque when a marijuana deal turned violent, police said.
Arnold was 15 at the time of the killing. Because of his age, the capital murder charge carries a possible life sentence with the possibility of parole after 40 years, according to the district attorney’s office.
Arnold was also charged with aggravated robbery, according to court documents.
Arnold’s bond was set at $750,000 on the two charges, according to court records. Prosecutors did not say whether Arnold, who had been held in the juvenile detention system, was still in custody on Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.