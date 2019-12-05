Avenue M fire

No people were injured, but a family pet died Wednesday in a fire on Avenue M.

 Courtesy Galveston Fire Deparatment

GALVESTON

A family pet died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

No people were injured, however.

The Galveston Fire Department responded about 5 p.m. to a fire at a duplex in the 1000 block of Avenue M, Chief Charles Olsen said.

No people were home, but one dog died in the fire, he said.

Firefighters took the dog out of the house and tried to revive it, but were unsuccessful, Olsen said.

"The guys, they tried doing little compressions on the poor guy,” Olsen said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 20 minutes, Olsen said.

The fire marshal still is investigating the cause of the fire, he said.

The flames caused significant damage, and the building isn’t habitable, but it can be repaired, Olsen said.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

