GALVESTON
A family pet died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
No people were injured, however.
The Galveston Fire Department responded about 5 p.m. to a fire at a duplex in the 1000 block of Avenue M, Chief Charles Olsen said.
No people were home, but one dog died in the fire, he said.
Firefighters took the dog out of the house and tried to revive it, but were unsuccessful, Olsen said.
"The guys, they tried doing little compressions on the poor guy,” Olsen said.
Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 20 minutes, Olsen said.
The fire marshal still is investigating the cause of the fire, he said.
The flames caused significant damage, and the building isn’t habitable, but it can be repaired, Olsen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.