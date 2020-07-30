DICKINSON
Law enforcement officers and others seized dogs, cats and chickens Wednesday from a house in Dickinson, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The sheriff's office and the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seized five dogs, four cats and 38 chickens from a house in the 3200 block of Edgewood Drive in Dickinson, Trochesset said
The house had been under investigation because of complaints about the number of animals there since June 24, Trochesset said.
The homeowner previously had been ordered to improve conditions there, Trochesset said.
The animals were put into the custody of the SPCA, Trochesset said, adding that no charges have been filed in the case.
The case is still under investigation and the homeowner is scheduled to appear at a seizure hearing next month, Trochesset said.
