GALVESTON COUNTY
Islander Carly Rowland has been looking for a job for months.
Rowland, 42, a 20-year veteran of the hotel industry, had been director of group sales at the JW Marriott Houston until COVID-19 came along.
Because companies aren’t traveling for conferences, Rowland’s job is gone, she said.
“There’s nothing to go back to,” Rowland said.
Pandemic closures have hit thousands of Galveston County hospitality and service industry workers especially hard as they attempt to manage on-and-off closures, layoffs and a constantly changing work environment that comes with new rules and sometimes unfriendly customers.
Although many workers remain hopeful, the coronavirus shutdowns, uncertainty and financial pressures have led some to consider changing industries.
Rowland in her job search has gotten a few offers, but those were rescinded, she said.
In April, she thought about waiting tables again, which she hasn’t done in years, but even those jobs aren’t hiring new people, she said.
“The jobs aren’t there,” Rowland said. “I’ve been interviewing with jobs just for something to do.”
Across Texas, the number of people working in leisure or hospitality industry jobs dropped from 1.42 million in February to 1.37 million in March and to 837,000 in April before rebounding a little to 1.01 million in May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. More recent data wasn’t available at the time of publication.
In the Houston region, which includes Galveston County, people employed by leisure or hospitality dropped from 339,600 in February to 250,500 in May, a decline of more than 26 percent, according to the data.
Victoria Lewis has seen the ups and downs.
Lewis, 34, was furloughed from her bartending jobs at Albatross, 815 21st St., Molly’s Pub & Old Cellar Bar, 2013 Postoffice St., and O’Malley’s Stage Door, 2022 Postoffice St., among others, she said.
She used money she’d been saving for a surgery to make it through the first shutdown, has found some work recently and was scrimping in anticipation of another shutdown, she said.
“We knew this was going to happen,” Lewis said. “We saved our pennies.”
When Lewis was working, it was stressful to navigate a new set of laws on top of the standards she already must practice to serve alcohol, Lewis said.
Bartenders are accustomed to wiping down surfaces constantly, but ensuring patrons were practicing social distancing and wearing masks was new and harder, she said.
Some people got angry when they couldn’t enter without a mask, she said.
“That was really different because we had to turn people away,” Lewis said.
People should try to be a little more patient these days with those in service or hospitality industries, said Coco Hogue, manager at Craft 96 Draft House + Kitchen in League City, 2575 E. League City Parkway.
Since Gov. Greg Abbott implemented a statewide masking order Friday, many people haven’t wanted to comply with the new rule.
“It’s been a struggle,” Hogue said. “People get really nasty.”
Business at the draft house has been pretty good, but the past few months have been tough, Hogue said. The changes in capacity and dine-in rules have caused scheduling challenges, making it difficult for workers to plan their family life, she said.
“Everyone is going through this,” Hogue said. “Everyone is suffering.”
The back and forth of both state and local regulations is posing a significant challenge to workers, said Daniel Torres, co-owner of Devil and the Deep Brewery, 2425 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
“It is very surreal,” Torres said.
The brewery had been offering outdoor seating but went back to only to-go when Abbott ordered bars closed two weeks ago, he said.
“Something is better than nothing but something is not enough,” Torres said.
It has been a struggle to figure out how to pay the bills, and the situation has gotten beyond frustrating, he said.
“It’s very numbing,” Torres said. “Everything’s been very uncertain for four months now.”
Rowland has started looking for jobs outside the hospitality industry, she said.
Sometimes, people don’t realize how many people the shutdowns are touching, she said.
“It’s not just your servers and bartenders,” Rowland said.
And the people who do have jobs often aren’t doing what their original title entailed, she said.
“They’re working at a 50 percent salary,” Rowland said. “You’re stripping rooms for housekeeping.”
What’s really tough is just not knowing anything about the future, she said.
“No one’s sitting at home glad they don’t have a job to go to,” Rowland said.
(4) comments
This is just the tip of the iceberg. Many businesses will not survive and the economic devastation will last for years, I'm afraid.
If people aren't happy with the mask order they should take it out on their governor, not the people stuck with enforcing it. Small business owners need our support, not your self righteous indignation. Such babies.
All I can say is that the MSM should be happy as the economy is crashing once again thanks to all of the hype that they have been spewing forth about the Wuhan Virus....
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.