Weather patterns portend a higher-than-average number of Atlantic storms this hurricane season, according to forecasts released last week.
With less than two months until the June 1 start of the 2022 hurricane season, forecasts say a La Nina weather pattern and warmer water temperatures call for a wary eye on the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.
Water temperatures in the Caribbean Sea and parts of the Atlantic Ocean are warmer than normal, contributing to the higher-than-normal prediction, Colorado State University researchers said.
The researchers predicted as many as 19 named tropical storms or hurricanes this year and four major hurricanes. Since 1991, there have been an average of 14.4 named storms each year and 3.2 major hurricanes.
The university gave a 46 percent chance for a major hurricane to make landfall somewhere on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Over the past 100 years, the average probability of landfall on the Gulf Coast is 30 percent.
The past two hurricane seasons have produced an above-average number of storms. There were 21 named storms in 2021 and 30 in 2020.
Hurricane Nicholas, a Category 1 storm, struck Galveston County in September, causing little damage.
Colorado State University is one of several organizations issuing hurricane season predictions. Last week, Accuweather predicted between 16 and 20 named storms and between three and five major hurricanes.
The weather phenomenon known as La Nina still is in place this year, as it has been in the past two years, according to Accuweather.
La Nina refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific, according to the National Weather Service.
"During a La Nina event, the changes in Pacific Ocean temperatures affect the patterns of tropical rainfall from Indonesia to the west coast of South America," according to a weather service information sheet. "These changes in tropical rainfall patterns affect weather patterns throughout the world."
During La Nina years, there's less vertical wind shear in the atmosphere, meaning fewer obstacles to hurricane development, according to Accuweather.
The Atlantic Hurricane season officially begins on June 1.
(2) comments
Timely update. One change in the operating procedures for the National Hurricane Center is that the NHC will begin issuing regular reports on May 15 instead of waiting until June 1.
It seems like every year is above average.
