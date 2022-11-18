Galveston council approves steep pay hikes for city manager, attorney By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Nov 18, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Brian Maxwell +1 Don Glywasky JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONSome city staffers this week received sizable pay raises, including a $50,000 yearly increase for the city manager.The city council on Thursday approved salary increases for City Manager Brian Maxwell, City Attorney Don Glywasky, City Secretary Janelle Williams and City Auditor Glenn Bulgherini.Maxwell’s salary increased from $254,048 to $300,647, an 18 percent increase.All council members were in favor of Maxwell's raise except District 6 Councilwoman Marie Robb.Glywasky’s salary increased from $179,610 to $204,880, a 14 percent increase, which Robb also opposed. “I was not opposed to giving raises to the city manager and the city attorney,” Robb said. “I just did not agree with the number.”William’s pay rose 3 percent from $157,590 and $162,844 and Bulgherini’s salary increased from $131,325 to $135,702, also 3 percent. All council members were in favor of the raises. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesRenowned Galveston shop owner Ronnie Maceo dies from car crash injuries, family saysIslanders reflect on Galveston businessman Ronnie Maceo's lifeGalveston vacation rental operators face sharp fee increase; some displeasedTexas City OKs apartment demolition after years of litigationBiz Buzz: Leeland House, Bealls and more prepare for island openingsDickinson City Hall video raises questions of walking quorumFour county teams still standing in UIL football playoffs face tough testsThree motorcyclists killed in crashes during Lone Star RallyMan dies of gunshot wounds near Kemah, Sheriff saidTexas City man to face trial in homicide committed when he was 16 CollectionsPrayer vigil held for Galveston businessmanHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winnersWinter Sports Preview CommentedGuest commentary: The 'Feckless Party' is badly in need of overhaul (149) Voters rejected GOP's pro-hate, anti-freedom platform (88) Love the candidates or not, this election demands action (86) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (64) Guest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas' (55) Overdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston County (53) County's contribution to border was not a good investment (44) Polling place changes smell like voter intimidation (40) Checks in the Mail: Federal lawmakers demand answers about mail theft, check fraud (36) The 'Party of No' sounds about right to me (32)
