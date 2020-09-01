County taxpayers can receive 2020 tax statements via email by signing up for e-statements by Sept. 15.
To sign up, log onto your property tax account online at www.galcotax.com and scroll down to register to receive electronic tax statements, County Tax Assessor Collector Cheryl Johnson said.
“This feature is especially beneficial for anyone who recently purchased a property or refinanced," Johnson said. "Many lenders request tax statements midsummer, so property owners who either paid off a loan or refinanced may not receive a tax statement without taking advantage of this option.
"Each statement provided electronically saves over 50 cents in postage and printing costs," Johnson said.
For information, call 409-766-2481 or 877-766-2284.
— Angela Wilson
(1) comment
Directions for doing this:
Click the link.
In the left side column, click the box that says LookUp/Pay Property Taxes
Enter your name
Click on your account number
Towards the bottom of the page, click on Register to Receive Electronic Tax Statements
Fill in the form & click to submit.
