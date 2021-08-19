TEXAS CITY
The Texas Education Agency said Thursday it wouldn’t enforce provisions of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order preventing mask mandates by public schools as the battle between local districts and the state government intensified and federal officials intervened.
Galveston and Texas City public school districts this week joined dozens of others across the state requiring masks during the new school year, despite Abbott’s order forbidding them from doing so.
District leaders have argued the step was necessary to keep students, faculty and staff healthy and schools open. Abbott and other leading Texas officials had vowed action against the dissenting districts.
President Joe Biden this week directed the U.S. Department of Education to take legal action against governors who prevented public schools from requiring face coverings as campuses reopen amid climbing numbers of COVID cases.
“If you aren’t going to fight COVID-19, at least get out of the way of everyone else who is trying,” Biden said.
Districts can use federal American Rescue Plan money to pay salaries if governors cut state money used to fund education, he said.
The state education agency issued an updated guidance Thursday noting it wouldn’t enforce mask provisions in Abbott’s orders.
“Further guidance will be made available after the court issues are resolved,” the agency said in its statement.
FIRST DAY
Texas City Independent School District, which issued a mask requirement late Tuesday, resumed classes Wednesday. Galveston students return Monday.
As students at Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary School in Texas City completed their first day of school Wednesday, children filed outside with their masks on.
Most students came with their own masks Wednesday and those who didn’t were given masks, spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
One parent picked up a child from Blocker Middle School after the student refused to wear a mask, Tortorici said. So far, that was a rare event.
Contrary to other reports, the student wasn’t suspended or sent home, Tortorici said.
Masks are essential to keeping students in the classroom rather than quarantined because of exposure, as happened often last year, she said.
“Less than 1 percent of the kids that we quarantined ended up positive,” Tortorici said. “But that number was low because we were masking, we were socially distancing. We’re afraid that if we don’t mask that it will spread faster.”
FEDERAL V. STATE
What consequences might befall districts for violating Abbott’s order still are unclear.
Texas City and Galveston are on a list of about 70 public organizations, including school districts and a couple of counties, the Attorney General’s office has said are unlawfully imposing mask mandates.
“Gov. Abbott has been clear that the time for mask mandates is over,” Renae Eze, spokeswoman with Abbott’s office, said in a statement. “Now is the time for personal responsibility. Parents and guardians have the right to decide whether their child will wear a mask or not, just as with any other decision in their child’s life.”
Eze didn’t respond directly to questions about punishments for districts in violation.
The pushback against Abbott also came from the federal level when Biden said he was directing the secretary of education to take oversight and legal action against governors who ban school officials from requiring masks.
Galveston and Texas City’s moves were part of a wave of districts across Texas requiring masks.
Texas City ISD’s decision wasn’t made lightly, school board President Nakisha Paul said.
“We are really trying to respond to a need, and we are trying to take a stand with our obligation to the safety of the students,” Paul said.
The district made mask wearing part of its dress code and will handle violations just like dress code violations, she said.
“If that doesn’t work, then maybe you need to go home,” Paul said.
Galveston officials announced their requirement last week, citing an abundance of caution.
“This is not about politics,” Superintendent Jerry Gibson said. “If we lose one child or one employee, we’ve lost too many. That’s what this is about.”
PARENTS DIVIDED
For some Galveston and Texas City parents, the mask requirements are a relief, for others, they’re an outrage.
Islander Susan Rojahn was relieved to hear about Galveston’s mask requirement, she said.
“I’m pretty wary of where the case level is right now,” Rojahn said. “Once those kids are back together — it’s a little nerve-racking as a parent to think about it. My kids have older people in their lives, their grandparents.”
The mask rule also reassures Galveston mother Katherine Hess. It will make school safer for her sixth- and eighth-graders, she said.
“This is not like wear your school uniform,” Hess said. “This is health and life safety. That mask mandate protects your child.”
After struggling with virtual school, Hess wants her children to attend classes in person, but the rising number and severity of cases makes her nervous, she said.
“I’m worried, but having that mask mandate just reduces my anxiety,” Hess said.
Texas City native Kimberly Pevoto, however, was appalled when she learned her 11th- and eighth-grade children would have to wear masks, she said.
“I feel so completely and utterly betrayed right now,” Pevoto said. “I’m seriously considering moving.”
Pevoto told her children to just wear masks when they felt uncomfortable, but they don’t need to wear them if they feel comfortable.
“Please don’t think I’m trying to discount people’s true fears,” Pevoto said. “It’s a respect thing to me. Nobody’s telling the people that are scared that they can’t wear masks.”
Pevoto worries about the psychological effects of telling children the air at school is toxic, she said.
Texas City and Galveston officials have said they will reassess the mask requirement later in the school year, in hopes cases have dropped and the rate of infection declines.
“I want parents to understand that the Texas City Board of Trustees cares about their children,” Paul said. “We definitely believe that mask wearing as a whole will help protect our students every day.”
AMONG THE ENCOURAGED
In districts that aren’t requiring masks but are strongly encouraging masks, some parents are nervous about the new school year.
“I am just trying to go with it day by day, being cautious and optimistic,” said Johna Burdeos, a health care worker with one child in Clear Creek schools and another in a private Catholic school.
The Catholic school is requiring masks, but Clear Creek ISD isn’t.
“I don’t think, as a parent, I’ll ever feel 100 percent safe in light of a global pandemic,” Burdeos said.
But Budeos trusts the children’s teachers and thinks the district is doing everything it can to protect students.
“I’m going to be sending my kids to school in masks, and that’s all I can do,” Burdeos said.
But Athena Contreras, who has 7- and 5-year-old children at Clear Creek, has sped up a decision to move from the area in part over frustration with a lack of mask requirements among students.
“I feel like they’re kind of being guinea pigs for the country to look at,” Contreras said.
Contreras’ family already had been planning to move to the West Coast, but the masking debates in schools moved up the timeline, she said.
