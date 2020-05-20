POLICE
Man charged in theft of $125 worth of frozen shrimp
LEAGUE CITY
A Texas City man was charged with theft, evading arrest and giving false information after being accused of stealing shrimp, fleeing police and crashing his vehicle Tuesday afternoon, police said.
James Everett Henderson, 53, was arrested after officers found a gray backpack filled with frozen shrimp — valued at $125.86 — in a four-door silver Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The three charges — evading arrest with a vehicle, theft of property with two prior convictions and failure to identify, fugitive from justice — carry bonds of $250,000, $60,000 and $2,500 respectively, police said.
At 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, the police department received a call about a theft in progress at Walmart, 1701 W. FM 646 in League City. The witness reported a man had fled from the store after concealing items from the meat department, police said.
The witness also gave police a description of the man and a vehicle, police said.
A League City police traffic unit in the area spotted a vehicle fitting the description at the intersection of state Highway 96 and West Walker Street, police said. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled south on West Walker Street, police said.
The vehicle went out of control and mounted a curb, blowing out both passenger-side tires, an affidavit stated. The vehicle reentered the roadway and struck a Ford Explorer from behind as it approached the stop sign at the intersection of West Walker Street and Victory Lakes Drive, an affidavit stated.
Henderson is accused of abandoning the vehicle and running from the scene and eventually was taken into custody on the grounds of the Orchard Park at Victory Lakes assisted living community, police said.
The failure to identify charge stems from Henderson initially telling police officers his name was James Henson, according to the affidavit. Henderson has six previous theft convictions, according to an affidavit.
— James LaCombe
MARITIME
Royal Caribbean cancels cruises through July
GALVESTON
Royal Caribbean Cruises on Wednesday officially extended the suspension of its cruises through July 31.
Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley announced the cancellation during an earnings call Wednesday morning.
The announcement means the company won’t sail ships immediately after the scheduled end of a no-sail order imposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in April. That order is scheduled to end July 24.
Royal Caribbean executives said it was unclear when the company would be ready to begin even limited operations.
“It’s very difficult to have any certainty of time and shape of recovery,” said Richard Fain, the chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., which owns and operates Royal Caribbean International and other subsidiaries.
Royal Caribbean operates a fleet of 62 ships, including two that regularly sail from the Port of Galveston. The company had planned to make 123 cruises out of Galveston in 2020. No cruises have left the Port of Galveston since March 13.
Carnival Cruise Line, which operates three ships out of Galveston, has announced tentative plans to resume sailings out of the port on Aug. 1.
— John Wayne Ferguson
HELPING OTHERS
Community food drive set for Friday on island
GALVESTON
The Houston Food Bank will sponsor a community food drive beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at Falstaff Cruise Parking at 3402 Church St. in Galveston.
The Galveston chapter of the NAACP, the League of United Latin American Citizens Council No. 151, Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, American Red Cross and Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will also host the free event.
For more information or if you would like to volunteer, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138 or visit www.comgalveston.com.
— Angela Wilson
(1) comment
Mounted a curb???? Where do you guys get this s€hit? Sounds like something out of a low budget porno. So we go from “Pooh Pooh” to mounting curbs in the same day? I’m pretty much keeping my subscription for the comic value....
