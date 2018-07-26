BACLIFF
A Bacliff woman was in the county jail Thursday, accused of hitting her child's father with a car during an argument over child support, the sheriff's office said.
Pamela Montes, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to an incident report.
Deputies responding Wednesday morning to an assault call in the 4800 block of Second Street found a man lying in a ditch and complaining of neck pain, according to the report.
The man said he'd been arguing with a woman about child support and gotten out of a car because he did not want it "to get physical," according to the report.
As he was walking away, the car hit him from behind, according to the report.
The victim was taken to Houston Methodist St. John Hospital, according to the complaint. His medical condition could not be determined Thursday.
The woman told deputies the man owed her $5,000 in child support, and they had argued over it earlier in the morning, according to the complaint.
Montes was held on $20,000 bond, according to court records.
— John Wayne Ferguson
