GALVESTON
Galveston County Sheriff’s Office boat crews returned to fog-shrouded waters about 10 a.m. Thursday to resume the search for two mariners missing since the fishing vessel Pappy’s Pride and a tanker ship collided Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The U.S. Coast Guard was also preparing to resume its search with boat and drone surveillance, Petty Officer 2nd Class Johanna Strickland said.
Four crew members of the 81-foot Pappy’s Pride went overboard just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after the collision with the 600-foot tanker Bow Fortune capsized the smaller boat.
One man died Tuesday, officials said. A second man was pulled from the Tuesday water by a good Samaritan, was transferred to the hospital with a broken leg, officials said.
Coast Guard crews searched into the night for the two men still missing, Strickland said.
The search closed the Galveston, Texas City and Houston ship channels for almost 24 hours Tuesday and Wednesday. Traffic resumed about 4 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.
Crews also are still assessing how much fuel might have been spilled into the channels, and the Coast Guard established a 500-foot containment zone within which to conduct investigations, Strickland said.
As much as 14,000 gallons of diesel fuel had leaked into the water, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard set up a group to help with the response to the collision including the Texas General Land Office and Harry Stark, president and owner of Diers and Stark Inc., a Port Arthur-based company that underwrites the insurance of Pappy’s Pride.
Stark had not yet returned phone calls requesting comment.
