LEAGUE CITY
Residents at a League City apartment complex are receiving regular mail and packages but not certified mail, and a mysterious note taped to the property’s mailbox area has served to further confuse the matter.
Residents of The Moorings, 601 Enterprise Ave., League City, last week noticed a note taped to the wall near their mailboxes claiming to be from apartment management that stated, in part: “All parcels and letter certifies will be notified with Form 3849. Residents have to pick up at League City Post Office at 240 W. Galveston Street.”
Apartment management denied putting the note up and eventually took it down.
Mail delivery services have not stopped in any capacity, U.S. Postal Service regional spokeswoman Nikki Johnson said. If the apartment complex had previously received certified letters for its residents at its leasing office and said office is now closed, then residents would need to pick up and sign for those certified letters at the post office, Johnson said.
“According to the postmaster, there used to be an agreement between the leasing office and the postal service where the leasing office would sign for certified mail,” Johnson said. “Now, let’s take the leasing office out of the picture. If a patron receives certified mail, a carrier goes and knocks on the door, and if the person isn’t home, they leave them a notice. And that’s for any general delivery.”
Being required to go to the post office to pick up any kind of mail during a time when people are being advised to stay at home because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is a major concern for The Moorings resident Joyce Zongrone said.
“That’s ridiculous,” Zongrone said. “What they’re doing is inviting more people to the post office than is necessary and are creating more possibilities to be exposed to the virus.”
On-site management referred questions from The Daily News about mail delivery on the property to Pinnacle corporate offices. Voicemails left at the property management company’s corporate headquarters in Addison and regional office in Houston were not immediately returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.