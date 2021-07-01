TEXAS CITY
A new four-year baccalaureate nursing program at the College of the Mainland has gained accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges, officials announced Thursday.
Classes could start as soon as this fall for about 20 students who already have completed a two-year nursing program, said Jerry Fliger, vice president of instruction at the Texas City community college.
It’s the first four-year degree the college will offer.
The announcement came during a news conference Thursday explaining House Bill 3348, a new state law that will allow all 50 community colleges in Texas to offer up to five different bachelor’s degree programs.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB-3348 into law June 16. In 2017, the Legislature approved community colleges to add up to three bachelor-degree programs.
The new law allows community colleges to respond to growing industry needs and community demands by offering new degrees and academic programs, officials said.
College of the Mainland officials already are looking at which other four-year programs to offer.
“We are actively engaged with community and industry leaders to assess the opportunities for further expansion of our baccalaureate programs,” Fliger said.
The college already reviews labor market data every year, and this year a panel will help analyze which careers the community needs the most.
State Rep. Mayes Middleton and state Sen. Larry Taylor attended the news conference.
Middleton had worked on previous bills that would allow community colleges to grant four-year degrees. In the previous session, his measure failed, but this year he was a co-author of the bill that passed.
The appeal of a four-year degree at a community college is the lower cost, Middleton and Taylor said.
“It truly opens the door,” Middleton said.
Legislators who championed giving community colleges permission to offer these programs often faced pushback from legislators and others concerned it would hurt four-year colleges and universities in Texas.
While there already was a shortage of nurses and other medical professionals before the COVID pandemic, the past 18 months brought the need for more nurses to the forefront, officials said.
“There was a lot of momentum to innovate,” Middleton said about the mood in the Legislature in 2021.
And there also is an expectation that innovation is the new normal.
The news conference was in the college’s new Science Technology Engineering Art and Math building, where a ribbon cutting was held in April. Thursday was the first time many got a chance to see the labs and classrooms.
“We don’t even know what all it will have in it down the road,” Taylor said. “Our world is changing constantly.”
Another innovation Middleton would like to see would allow community colleges to teach even more four-year programs.
“I hope we can scratch through that one day,” Middleton said.
Community colleges should be allowed to teach as many four-year programs as they can handle, he said. The lower cost saves students from crushing debt, he said. And when students stay at home in a community to study, they are likely to become long-term community members.
“It’s a huge victory for Texas,” Middleton said. “It’s a huge victory for our area.”
