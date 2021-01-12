GALVESTON
Royal Caribbean Cruises on Tuesday canceled most of its cruises around the world through April. It's the latest extension of COVID-19 related closures to affect the Port of Galveston.
Company officials made the decision in consultation with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a statement.
Royal Caribbean plans to resume sailing in May, the company said.
The company previously canceled all of its cruises through the end of February. Royal Caribbean planned 20 cruises from Galveston during March and April, according to itineraries published before the pandemic.
Royal Caribbean's announcement came less than a week after Carnival Cruise Line canceled most of its cruises worldwide through the end of March. Carnival also canceled a handful of its April cruises from Galveston.
As of Tuesday morning, 81 of 325 cruises out of Galveston planned for 2021 had been canceled. Last year, 254 Galveston-based cruises were canceled because of the worldwide cruise shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.