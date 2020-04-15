LEAGUE CITY
League City’s coronavirus-related disaster declaration expired Tuesday night when the city council voted 5-3 against extending it to April 28.
Allowing the local order to lapse limits the mayor's emergency power to enact restrictions without city council approval, administrators said Wednesday morning.
Councilman Nick Long, who voted against extending the declaration, said Mayor Pat Hallisey’s order Saturday closing city parks pushed him further against the declaration. Long at a March 24 meeting also had voted against extending the declaration to Tuesday.
“This parks thing is completely unwarranted, and it kind of came out of right field,” Long said before the council meeting. “I’ve seen the police reports and the numbers, and we haven’t really had that many issues of people breaking or flouting the rules in League City.”
The order to close the city’s parks, and any other emergency order, will end seven days after the order was made, city administrators said.
Following city council's vote on the matter, Hallisey on Wednesday said he would not issue another order to close city parks, nor will he call for another disaster declaration.
Before the meeting, Hallisey called the city council’s move against the declaration “politics at its worst.”
“I don’t know what pressure you can put on people who have no compassion for another human being,” Hallisey said. “I’ve come to believe there’s no compassion up there at all. When you start telling me that the county’s numbers are .009 of 1 percent, you’re telling me that it doesn’t matter because the percentages are low."
“I see it differently,” Hallisey said. “I had a friend who died. I had a second friend who almost died from this. It’s not just a number on a piece of paper. These are people’s lives, for God’s sake.”
Hallisey again implored the city council to extend the disaster declaration during Tuesday night’s meeting, and Mayor Pro Tem Todd Kinsey made the point that keeping the emergency order in place would send a message to residents to continue taking the pandemic seriously.
Councilman Chad Tressler, who voted in favor of the previous extension but against Tuesday’s extension, said he did so because the state’s stay-at-home orders had been clarified and the risk of overwhelming medical capacity in the county had declined.
“Changes in the modeling show that we’re not presently at risk of exceeding capacity of our medical system,” Tressler said. “The state order and the county orders have since changed, and they are no longer vague. They’ve replaced a lot of 'should' that made things guidelines with 'shalls' that make them enforceable requirements.”
League City is still under emergency orders issued by the state of Texas and Galveston County. These orders include limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, closing schools, bars and gyms, and banning dine-in meals at restaurants.
“It doesn’t mean that tomorrow businesses will reopen in League City or that restrictions are lifted; those are already covered by other orders,” Long said.
The League City council meeting was held virtually and not in the council chambers. Residents were able to submit comments via an online form provided at the city’s website or by calling into the meeting.
Residents who offered comments at the city council meeting were largely in favor or reopening the parks. Of the 15 citizens’ comments, five asked for the parks to be reopened, one stated understanding of the parks’ closure but asked for trails to be reopened, and the nine other comments were on topics unrelated to the parks.
