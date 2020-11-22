GALVESTON
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday upgraded its warnings against cruise ship travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDC published a new Level 4 warning against cruising. It is the highest-level travel warning the agency issues. It is the same warning the CDC has issued about more than 180 countries in the world where the risk of COVID-19 is very high.
"CDC recommends that all people avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, worldwide, because the risk of COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high," the agency said.
People who do plan to get on cruise ships should get tested three to five days after disembarking and quarantine themselves for at least seven days regardless of the result of the test, the agency said.
Until Saturday, the CDC had categorized cruising as a Level 3 risk. While the agency recommended people avoid cruising in previous warnings, it did not recommend automatic quarantines.
The CDC cited the increased risk of person-to-person infection as the reason for its warning.
The travel advisory came nearly a month after the CDC ended its no-sail order on cruises that had been in place since March. In its place, the agency instituted a modified order laying out the steps cruise companies would need to take to return to business.
The revised order opened the door for cruises to resume as soon as January, although it's unclear whether that will happen, and no concrete plans for a return to business have been released.
Last week, Carnival Cruises Lines announced it would focus on returning cruises to two ports in Florida first. After that, it would resume cruising from Galveston, the company said.
