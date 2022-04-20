The Clear Creek Independent School District Board of Trustees has unanimously appointed two new high school principals, according to district officials.
Ashley Orr has been named the new principal of Clear Creek High School and Elizabeth Raska as the new principal of Clear Lake High School. Both are serving as associate principals at the schools.
“We’re excited about each of these candidates and pleased that each will be serving in these roles,” Eric Williams, district superintendent, said.
Orr, a graduate of the district, started her career in the district in 2008 as an English teacher and has been in an administrative role at Clear Creek High School since 2013.
Raska previously served as a science teacher and secondary science specialist during the beginning of her career before moving to Clear Springs High School as an assistant principal in 2015 and then associate principal at Clear Lake High School in 2018.
Other recent leadership changes include the appointment of Stanley Zavala, principal of League City Intermediate School, as the director of advanced academics and gifted and talented programs for the district; Jenny Thomas, Armand Bayou Elementary principal, will move to Weber Elementary School as principal; and Beth Pawlowski, Ward Elementary School principal, will take over at Armand Bayou next school year.
