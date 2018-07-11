The commercial shrimp fishing season in the Gulf of Mexico will begin Sunday evening.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department announced the opening of the season Monday. 

The department closed the shrimping season in state waters May 15 to allow young brown shrimp to reach the Gulf and grow before being harvested. The National Marine Fisheries Service closed federal waters on the same day.

The season will officially open 30 minutes after sunset July 15, according to the wildlife department.

— John Wayne Ferguson

