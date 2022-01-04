The annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade, sponsored by the La Marque High School Alumni Association, has been canceled, organizer Nakisha Paul said.

The parade was set for 10 a.m. Jan. 17 in La Marque.

"We decided to cancel the parade for the health, safety and welfare of the community because of the surge of COVID," Paul said. "Stay tuned for our day of service event, which will occur Jan. 15."

For information, call Paul at 409-766-0049 or John Humphrey at 409-934-1371.

 — Angela Wilson

Angela Wilson: 409-683-5239; angela.wilson@galvnews.com 

