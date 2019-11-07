GALVESTON
A man arrested on drug charges Wednesday told police he had come to the island to sell his wares during last week’s Lone Star Rally, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Sherman Williams, 32, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, police said.
Williams was arrested in the 4800 block of Avenue R 1/2 after a woman called police about two men in her apartment with a large amount of drugs, according to a police complaint. The woman said the men had been staying with her but were no longer wanted in the apartment, according to the complaint.
The officers who responded to the call reported finding a large amount of a green leafy substance, bottles filled with powder and more than 40 LEGO-shaped tablets, according to the complaint.
The tablets were tested and identified as Ecstacy, according to the complaint.
While he was detained, Williams told the officers that he had Ecstasy and a marijuana derivative, according to the complaint.
Williams also told the officers he came to Galveston to sell THC products and Ecstasy pills during the Lone Star Rally, according to the complaint. The annual motorcycle rally in Galveston was held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.
The event typically draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to Galveston.
Another man was in the apartment when police arrived, and Williams said they were working together, according to the complaint. However, as of Thursday evening, no charges had been filed against the second man, according to county court records.
Williams was held on $100,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Williams’ booking photo was not available on Thursday.
